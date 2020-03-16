Creating a Police Advisory Panel is a great idea, but only if Glynn County commissioners remain focused on its real purpose when appointing members. To put it in plain terms: no cronies and certainly no political buds.
This is what often happens with appointed boards. The same people are named to them over and over again. An opening on one sometimes results in a mere reshuffling of the others.
County commissioners can ill-afford to do that this time around. Too much is at stake. Citizens demand it, and the reputation of our police force, sullied by controversy after controversy, could certainly use it.
It’s so bad that just recently, state legislators considered measures that would force commissioners to dismantle the county police department and return all responsibility for law enforcement to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
Legislators who favored this may have been overstepping their bounds, but they certainly had plenty of cause on which to catapult their actions. It’s been one misstep after the next, starting with the drug task force, defunct today. Now, the police chief is under indictment and the police department and taxpayers are being sued by the grieving mother of a daughter maliciously ambushed and killed by a former county police officer.
The majority of men and women with the Glynn County Police Department are dedicated to law enforcement and to the protection of citizens. It’s sometimes hard to remember that with so many accusations bouncing around.
Commissioners must appoint a panel that reflects the demographics of the county population. It cannot just be five white men, a number that includes the county administrator and a county commissioner. It must include the proper gender and racial mix, or at least as close to it as they can get.
No one is asking them to include rabble-rousers on the panel. It needs finger-pointing noise-makers as much as it needs rubber stampers. Keep both off the panel. Find level-headed individuals capable of reaching fair conclusions. Our situation today begs for such a panel.
Please keep all of this in mind when discussing the panel during your meeting Tuesday. For anyone interested in attending, it’s at 1 p.m. in the second-floor conference room of the Harold Pate Building.