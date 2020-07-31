It’s hard to imagine just how traumatic an experience it is to have to be taken out of the only home you have ever known. Unfortunately, it has been the fate of 14,605 children that are in the care of the state Division of Family and Children Services.
The agency should be credited for trying to do everything in its power to make the transition less detrimental to those who have to go through it. DFCS tries to keep those in its care as close to what they know as they can. Keeping them in the community where they go to school, can see their friends and, if appropriate, have visits with their parents can go a long way to making a difficult transition go smoother.
In order to do that, though, the agency needs more families that can house foster kids. Tom Rawlings, who leads DFCS, recently told The News there is a need for more foster families in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties. There is also a need for families that can take teenagers and larger groups of siblings, as DFCS knows that siblings do better when they stay together.
We encourage those who want to help some of our most vulnerable children in our area to inquire about becoming a foster family. This is not a decision that should be made lightly. You need to be committed to this effort if you plan to go forward with it, but it can be an amazingly rewarding experience. You could help give children and teens a stable environment where they can focus on going to school and living a near normal life. Visit fostergeorgia.com for more information about becoming a foster parent.
If you want to help but don’t think you are up for that level of responsibility, there are other ways to give back. You can donate to organizations like Hope 1312, a faith-based, grassroots organization that works to keep “loving families” together. The group has done everything from helping kids get involved in extracurricular activities to finding a family better living conditions when their former unsuitable living conditions caught the attention of the authorities. Visit www.Hope1312co.com or email hope1312co@gmail.com for more information on how you can help.
Children and teens deserve to have the chance to live up to their full potential. Let’s make sure we do everything we can to help them fulfill that promise.