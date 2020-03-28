Governments ought to be thinking what they can do to ease the economic pain many individuals and businesses in the community are experiencing. Anything they can do to lighten the load and relieve stress, even if just a little bit, would be helpful.
The U.S. Congress is doing its part. It’s getting the ball rolling. After a noisy debate, after finally being able to bridge the political Grand Canyon that exists between the political views of Democrats and Republicans, members passed a $2 trillion stimulus package plan to help the nation get back on its feet. Of course, there are those who are already caterwauling that more will be needed, but it’s definitely a start.
States can help too. How about tax breaks and lower fees, temporarily if not permanently? The less people and business have to spend on state services, the more money they will have to lift themselves out of the financial hole many are in now.
Or how about a measure that would allow county and city governments to tap the millions of dollars in funds generated by special purpose local option sales taxes to roll back property taxes? This would be a temporary diversion of funds initially designated for capital improvements or new facilities, which can wait. Legislators can do that. They created the tax. They can alter its destination.
If allowed, cities and counties could use the additional tax revenue to roll back property and school taxes like they do today with the local option sales tax. How helpful it would be to many to receive a lower tax bill.
Unprecedented, maybe. But since when does unprecedented mean undoable? The entire nation went on food rations in the 1940s to feed its Armed Forces in Europe and the Pacific. That was unprecedented too. And when in recent times did the government have to close beaches because of a virus?
Sometimes sacrifices and unprecedented actions by governments are necessary. This is one of those times. People and businesses are hurting, and we’re far from being out of the woods yet. No telling when we will be.
Utilities could help too. They could lower rates temporarily. Electric and gas companies could survive with a reduced revenue flow. They might have to postpone capital improvement projects, but so what? Most everyone punched by the coronavirus fist has been knocked back a few steps or more.
Electric and gas companies, as well as water and sewer utilities, could lower rates. They could charge only what they needed to survive until much of the community and state was well on the road to recovery.
The sooner that happened, the better off everyone would be, including utilities.
Everyone is going through tough times together. Why not recover together too?