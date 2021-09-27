In case you haven’t noticed the signs dotting the landscapes and homes around Brunswick, election season is in full force in the city. Current Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey has done a good job of leading the city through some tough times, but a new mayor will be elected in November with Harvey unable to run again due to term limits.
There is no shortage of candidates either for city voters to choose from either. Eight candidates qualified to run for the post: Ivan Figueroa, Cosby Johnson, Helen Larson, John Perry, Travis Riddle, Ann Senior, Robbie Tucker and Vincent Williams.
There is also an open seat on the city commission since Vincent Williams is running for mayor. Two city commission posts are actually on the ballot, but incumbent commissioner Felicia Harris is running unopposed in her race. Four people are seeking to win the North Ward seat Williams currently holds — Gary B. Cook, Earnest Culbreath, Neal Foster and Kendra Leola Rolle.
The community got to hear from almost all the candidates Tuesday at a forum hosted by the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Golden Isles Realtors at the library in downtown Brunswick. The only candidate who didn’t attend the forum was mayoral candidate Larson.
The forum was a nice way for all the candidates to introduce themselves and share their vision for the city’s future. There were some common themes among the seven mayoral candidates — the city going back to running its own recreation programs, combating homelessness and future SPLOST votes.
There are a few more issues we would like to hear the candidates talk about as we get closer to Election Day.
We want to know where the candidates stand on the future of the Oglethorpe block. That is a prime piece of real estate that if used correctly could provide downtown Brunswick with more housing and more space for businesses that would want to move in to a downtown area that had more people living there.
We would also like to know what the candidates would do to help improve some of the blight that still remains in the city. There are too many derelict abandoned homes. They are not only an eyesore but also a public safety concern as criminals have taken advantage of such homes for nefarious means.
Let us not forget about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the threat of sea level rise and the dozens of other issues the city will be facing over the next four years. We look forward to seeing what the candidates have to say on these issues in the future.
Early voting starts Oct. 12, and Election Day is slated for Nov. 2. If you live in the city and haven’t registered to vote yet, we urge you to do so before the Oct. 4 deadline.
Your vote will determine who is tasked with leading going forward. That is not a responsibility to take lightly.