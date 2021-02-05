Statistics play a major role in the sports world. Stats are used to determine everything from who is the best player at any given position to influencing coaching decisions depending on the probability of success under any given set of circumstances.
Spectators pretty much have access to all of these numbers at their fingertips from win probability outcomes to who’s leading the NFL in passing yards. Some stats, however, aren’t as well known.
Do you know the probability of a high school football player’s chance to go on to play NCAA football? Of the more than million high school players across the country, only 7.3 percent will participate in football at the NCAA level, according to the governing body’s own stats. That is what makes what happened Wednesday so special.
For those who don’t know, the first Wednesday in February is National Signing Day. It’s the day that most high school football players put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent to play for the school of their choice. The day used to be even bigger, but an early signing period in December — instituted a couple of years ago — has taken some of the luster off of the February date.
Even with the early signing period, National Signing Day is still a time to celebrate the athletes that have accomplished a rare feat. As the numbers show, the chance to play football at the next level is a rare opportunity given to only a small percentage of student athletes.
Wednesday saw nine football players at Brunswick High, three at McIntosh County Academy, two at Camden County and one at Glynn Academy chart the course for their futures by signing to play football at the next level. They join their teammates who signed in December and athletes from other sports who were eligible to sign starting in November in achieving their dreams.
We are proud of all the work our student athletes put in to not only excel on the field but also in the classroom. Like so many, they dealt with the usual challenges of balancing academics and athletics with the additional stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their hard work and dedication has not only earned them a chance to continue their athletic endeavors, but it also offers them a chance to get a great education and prepare for whenever their playing days comes to an end.
We are also thankful for all the coaches, parents, teachers, school staff and others who helped these student-athletes reach their full potential. We look forward to seeing what our athletes do at the next level.