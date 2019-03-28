If you need another sign that downtown Brunswick is on the upswing, look no further than the recent purchase of the former Gould Ford dealership building. Located at 1608 Newcastle St., the building is a prime location for both businesses and apartments in downtown.
Courtney Prince, one of the new owners, envisions multiple uses for the 24,000-square foot building. As important as what Prince plans to do with the building is, perhaps the best news from the transaction is what convinced Prince to take a chance on Brunswick.
She was living in New York City when her parents convinced her to spend some time in Brunswick. Prince went to First Friday and was impressed with the untapped potential of downtown Brunswick.
“I was really impressed,” she said. “We felt like Brunswick was where we wanted to invest our time.”
This story is just another piece of the puzzle that shows people are buying into the vibe that new businesses have brought to downtown Brunswick. People are interested in not only coming to downtown Brunswick, but living there.
The old Ford building is in many ways a great representative for what downtown Brunswick could be. The historic look of the building provides a connection to the city’s past. Much like downtown, the Ford building has ample space that can hold a variety of businesses along with some luxury apartments on the top floor.
The best thing is Prince is also consulting with the community when it comes to finding the right businesses for the site. This project is not being undertaken for short-term game. The big picture is being taken into account.
“What I’d like to know is what the community thinks,” Prince said. “Whatever goes in, we’d like it to last. The goal is to be immeshed in the community. We want to get involved in the community to learn what makes the most sense.”
Downtown Brunswick is not 100 percent back to the prominence the area once had, but the number of steps to reach that point again are being reduced every day. Developers like Prince with the old Ford building, Cormac McGarvey and Jay Jenkins with their separate apartment projects and Bill Bernstein with his multiple properties see the upward trend and are hopping on to help take downtown to the next level.
There are still needs for downtown — more housing being the most prominent one — but the atmosphere is bringing the people to the area. It’s also attracting more developers. A corner has been turned, now we just need to all keep going in the same direction to make downtown Brunswick the best it can be.