For many motorists traveling to and from Brunswick and St. Simons Island, the preferred route is L Street.
The heavily traveled corridor runs east-west between U.S. 341 and the F.J. Torras Causeway and is the fastest way to and from the business districts and other destinations between the mainland and island.
But beginning on April 1, a long awaited $2.6 million renovation of the road will begin. The road will be completely closed to all thru traffic for the next year while work is being conducted. Residents living on L Street will still be allowed to drive to their homes.
The work is needed to address repeated flooding problems where more than a foot of water accumulates after heavy rain, creating major inconveniences for residents and hazardous driving conditions for drivers.
The frequent flooding problems also damage the pavement. The road is lower than the adjacent ground, which contributes to the flooding problem and prevents surface drainage. Roadway settlement is also an issue near Historic Edo Miller Field.
The work is being done in three phases, with the first one lasting about six months and the next two lasting three months each. The completed portions will reopen once work is completed, but thru traffic will not be allowed until the entire road improvement project is completed.
While work is being done in front of homes, residents may not be able to access their driveways, but the goal is to complete the work quickly. Residents should not have to wait more than a day for the work to be completed in front of their homes.
City engineer Garrow Alberson understands the work will be a “headache” for motorists accustomed to using L Street to travel to their destinations. City officials are encouraging people to plan alternative routes such as Parkwood to Altama, where it turns into 1st Street, or U.S. 17 to Gloucester Street.
The road will be entirely barricaded so no traffic will be able to drive around the barriers to take a shortcut. Thru traffic motorists trying to take parallel side streets to L Street will quickly learn it’s impractical because there are too many stop signs and the speed limit is too low. Residents living on L Street will have to take side streets to reach their homes.
Another way to learn more about the road work is to attend today’s public meeting held by the city public works department. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Roosevelt Harris Senior Center, 2007 I Street. We encourage everyone who lives around L Street and those that frequently travel the road to attend the meeting.
Much like the road work being done around St. Simons Island over these last few months, patience and planning will go a long way to helping reduce the stress on drivers. Hopefully the headache will be a short one that will have been worth it once the project is complete.