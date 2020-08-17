The Glynn County Board of Education, obviously sensitive to news reports around the state about students spreading COVID-19 among each other, decided last week to do more than just require teachers and staff to wear masks. The mandate now will apply to all students when school reopens in this community Aug. 20.
Camden County, which has already started school, is doing likewise. Everyone in school buildings must don a mask.
Requiring facial covering for middle school and high school students may boil down to a battle of wits and determination between administrative staff and students. Teens and those on the edge of teenhood can be quite contrary at times. Some might be disinclined to comply with the order.
It will be up the school system to figure out how to deal with noncompliance. Administrators have science and awareness on their side.
Science says the masks are useful in preventing the spread of the coronavirus; awareness is what’s happening around this state and others while the debate over the effectiveness of facial coverings rages on. More and more Americans are contacting the virus; more and more Americans are dying from it.
One area where the mandate might pose a particular problem is elementary school. While this age group may be more apt to follow instructions, full compliance throughout the school day may prove challenging.
This is where school systems may want to ask parents for a helping hand. A handful or more of volunteers during the first half of the school day and a replacement handful for the second half could take the pressure off of teachers. Educating children, especially after an extended break, will be difficult enough without having to spend valuable classroom time policing masks or the proper way to wear them.
Volunteers could help by encouraging their use and making sure each student is properly fitted when entering school or departing the hallways for the ride home on the bus.
It will be mom and dad’s way of pitching in, of making sure their child and everyone’s sons and daughters are in a safe learning environment.
The school systems might have a better idea. If so, good. But whatever it is, it will hopefully be one that allows teachers to teach.