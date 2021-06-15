City of Brunswick residents may be in store for a real shocker down the road. Under another increase that will be considered by the city commission when it meets Wednesday, all property owners inside the boundaries of this municipality could soon find themselves paying an annual stormwater runoff fee of $57.

That will be the new cost if a proposed 25 cents per month per property hike wins the consent of the mayor and commissioners. Residents now pay $4.50 a month to this port city municipality to maintain drainage.

Imagine what the stormwater runoff fee will look like years from now if sobering predictions by experts in science on sea level rise come anywhere near to being accurate. More funding will be needed, a lot more, to manage flooding caused by ocean creep and abnormal weather phenomena. This area has seen its fair share of both.

It will require greater thought, effort and ingenuity than merely maintaining drainage ditches with weed trimmers or backhoes and clearing out clogged pipes. Many communities along the coast know this and are already acting to offset what might be coming their way in the near future. A number have, as mentioned before, tapped into state and federal funds to build up defenses, including elevating highways like Tybee Island did some time back.

City residents and businesses — everyone who owns property — are seeing the drainage fee rise but little else. Routine drainage projects debated and discussed years ago remain fading sketches or wish list entries on drawing boards, despite promises year after year to launch them. Prevention is a foreign concept to planners or budgetwriters or to both.

In 2005, Tropical Storm Tammy put streets and neighborhoods across the Golden Isles knee-deep or higher in water. Imagine the flooding that will occur if a full-blown hurricane hits the community head-on during a high tide or a King tide. Best keep lifejackets on hand.

This entire coastal community urgently needs something more than lip service. It needs a plan, and not just by the city. Brunswick is the heart and seat of Glynn County government and home to the only hospital within miles of here.

