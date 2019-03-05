Losing is never fun. Whether it’s a foot race against a friend or a state championship semifinal tournament game, competitors want nothing more than to walk off the court with a win.
Unfortunately, that was not the case for the Brunswick High boys on Saturday in the Class 6A state semifinals. The Pirates lost to Tri-Cities 83-74 on Saturday at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton.
We know that a loss like that, when the state championship game is in your sights, is disappointing for players. The photos after the game show you just how much it meant to the Pirate players.
But that loss shouldn’t diminish the great season Brunswick had. There is no shame in losing when you get down to facing the best teams in the state.
This is the third time in the past five seasons that the Pirates have reached the state semifinals. That includes a state title in 2015 and a championship game appearance in 2017.
You would think that would earn the Pirates some respect around the state, but there are still plenty of people who don’t, and probably never will, respect the basketball being played on the coast. That’s OK because we know how good the basketball is in this part of the state.
It would be nice if the Georgia High School Association gave 6A schools in South Georgia some love and brought their semifinals to somewhere like Valdosta or Savannah instead of a place like Carrollton, about five hours away. We know it’s impossible to find a neutral site location that is perfect for everyone, but it would be a nice gesture to the larger schools in the southern part of the state to not have to drive so far to play in a neutral-site game.
While we know the season didn’t end the way the Pirate players, coaches and fans would have liked, we hope they keep their heads held high. The program has given us plenty to cheer about this season. We congratulate everyone involved for turning in another great season and for making everyone in the Isles proud.