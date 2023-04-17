Earlier this month, Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White discussed using some vacant houses in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for controlled burns that would raze the derelict homes and allow the Brunswick Fire Department to train for mutual aid circumstances with the Glynn County and Jekyll Island fire departments.
That training opportunity came sooner than expected when a fire erupted at the house April 5. All three departments responded and assisted in putting out the fire.
The Brunswick Fire Department and its compatriots would get an even more unexpected trial on Saturday morning when a fire broke out at Pinova. After battling the blaze in the morning, the fire reignited in the afternoon, leading to evacuation orders for those living within a half-mile of the plant and shelter-in-place orders for the city of Brunswick and parts of St. Simons Island north of the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
By 10 p.m. Saturday, the evacuation and shelter-in-place orders had been lifted as the fire was put out. As of Sunday afternoon, crews were still on the scene and spraying the area as a precautionary measure.
This isn’t the first time our local fire departments have been tested by a massive blaze. Wood pellet storage fires have caused massive fires in the last few years. In November, explosions rocked the Symrise plant and led to fires that forced evacuations of the neighborhoods surrounding the plant.
Thankfully in both cases the worst was avoided. No one died as a result of the fires and property damage was limited to where the fires happened. A big reason for that is the dedicated first responders who are the first line of defense against such potential calamities.
We are grateful for the work of our first responders who put their lives on the line to fight such potentially deadly circumstances. We are also thankful for the outside agencies from Savannah, Jacksonville, Wayne County and others who offered assistance.
Much like the Symrise fire, there are important questions that need to be answered from this situation. The biggest questions the community needs answers to is how did the fire start, is there a chance this can happen again in the future and what kind of danger is the community facing.
We look forward to seeing the answers to those questions, hopefully in a timely manner.