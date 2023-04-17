Earlier this month, Brunswick Fire Chief Tim White discussed using some vacant houses in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for controlled burns that would raze the derelict homes and allow the Brunswick Fire Department to train for mutual aid circumstances with the Glynn County and Jekyll Island fire departments.

That training opportunity came sooner than expected when a fire erupted at the house April 5. All three departments responded and assisted in putting out the fire.

More from this section

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Y-Lift offers non-surgical facial rejuvenation

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery…

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.