If you want to be a leader, then, by all means, lead. No wishy-washy rhetoric or simple-minded, meaningless political prattle. There’s enough of that in this community, state and nation. This nonsense is to progress what an extra sharp stick pin is to an air-filled balloon when the two meet.
One of the more recent examples of flimsy leadership on the state level has been in the setting of a statewide election date. Until recently, most Georgians understood that party and general primaries, as well as the postponed presidential preference primary, would be May 19.
Absentee ballot applications would be mailed to all registered voters if the threat of the coronavirus extended that far.
Now, there’s talk of moving the presidential preference primary yet again and all the primaries with it to a later date. House Speaker David Ralston is pushing hard for the new delay. The state elections chief is passing the buck by asking the governor and legislature to decide what day Georgians will decide who represents them in Congress, the state legislature and numerous local offices.
It’s unfair. It’s unfair to voters and burdensome mentally, physically and financially to candidates, the people engaged in election and reelection campaigns in practically all 159 counties in this state. Voters should know when they can begin casting ballots with early voting without the date being changed every few weeks or so. Candidates should know so they can plan, refine and institute an electable platform.
Pushing the primaries to the summer months has a certain appeal admittedly. There’s always the hope that voters would be able to make their decision at their designated polling place at that time. There also are those who believe there would be less chance of election fraud.
Given the current situation, government can ill-afford to base actions purely on suspicions. Just pick a date and stick with it.