The school day was a little bit different Friday at Frederica Academy. The school held its annual Field Day where students from kindergartners to upperclassmen participated in a variety of field events such as sack races, relays and other fun outdoor activities.
Students spent the morning playing games with school dismissing earlier than usual at noon. We suspect the students had no problem with such an unusual school day, judging by the smiles on their faces as they competed in various events.
The event, though, does shine a light on something that is easy to take for granted — spending time outside.
Today’s kids and teens have a plethora of entertainment options at their fingertips thanks to technology. Whether it is playing games such as the massively popular Fortnite, streaming shows and movies on a variety of streaming apps or spending hours on social media, there are endless ways to pass the time that don’t involve leaving one’s house.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about a quarter of children between 6 and 17 years old participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day. That is a shame as statistics show how beneficial it is for the human body to be active, especially for growing boys and girls.
The CDC says regular physical activity can help children and teens improve their cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, help control weight, reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression and reduce the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, cancer, Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoporosis and obesity.
The habits we learn as kids and teens tend to ingrain themselves into us as an adult. While we focus a lot on teaching kids and teens the importance of developing skills such as reading and language, it is also important to remember the rest of the body.
This doesn’t mean parents have to enlist their kids in some activity they don’t like just to get them exercise. Playing a sport is a great way for kids and teens to be active, but it is not for everyone.
Physical activity can be as simple as going for a walk on the beach or riding bikes around the neighborhood. Getting friends and family members in on the activity will make it more fun for everyone.
It is important that we nurture both the growing minds and bodies of kids and teens. It may be tough to get them away from their screens, but it will be worth it in the long run.