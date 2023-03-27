The school day was a little bit different Friday at Frederica Academy. The school held its annual Field Day where students from kindergartners to upperclassmen participated in a variety of field events such as sack races, relays and other fun outdoor activities.

Students spent the morning playing games with school dismissing earlier than usual at noon. We suspect the students had no problem with such an unusual school day, judging by the smiles on their faces as they competed in various events.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…