Americans who value their health and their survival should a major medical issue arise might want to cheer on a redoubled and now bi-partisan effort by U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter to encourage makers of vital medications to return or bring their processes to the United States. Shortages of even routine but life-saving supplies of IV solution have been reported by hospitals in the past.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which created greater shortages. The issue is serious enough to spur Rep. Carter, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and U.S. Reps. Darren Soto, D-Fla., Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and Tom Rice, R-S.C., into forming a bipartisan team and reintroduce the bill in Congress.
If passed, the bill will make the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain less dependent on foreign countries through the offer of tax and other incentives. In a nation with a growing aging population and in a world where agreements and friendships change as often as the weather, independence in the production of essential medicines is a prudent goal.
Any opposition to the legislation should consider this: some 72 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients critical to the U.S. drug supply are manufactured outside the U.S. and in more than 150 countries. That’s not a statement pulled out of thin air. It’s information gathered and provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Anyone rising against what has been dubbed the Made in America Act ought to also consider this: 13 percent of active pharmaceutical ingredients come from China. The U.S. and China are not getting along too well these days. In fact, China is becoming increasingly hostile to the United States and to any nation it feels is a competitor.
To those sponsoring the bill, it’s must-pass legislation.
“The COVID-19 pandemic made it very clear that America cannot continue to rely on foreign entities like China for life-saving medications,” said Carter, whose area of representation includes Coastal Georgia. “This legislation is designed to significantly reduce the advantage that foreign countries provide and encourage companies to maintain, expand or relocate their production activities back to the United States and its territories through a tax credit that will serve the most disadvantaged communities in our nation.
“We simply can no longer be dependent on our enemies for anything, especially medications. America must secure pharmaceutical independence.”
Enough said. Time for Congress to act.