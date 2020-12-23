When we picture responsibility as a pet owner, we usually think of a parent or guardian talking with a child about how important it is to take care of the new member of the family. We often see pets as a way to help teach kids about responsibility and caring for another living creature.
Unfortunately, sometimes adults need to remember that lesson as well. Two incidents the last few months have shown us careless examples of pets not being taken care of in the proper manner.
The first was in October when a dog was found deliberately trapped in a portable toilet enclosure at a construction site in Pecan Point Drive in Brunswick. It was only by happenstance that the weakened canine was discovered in time. Rusty would subsequently land in No Kill Glynn County for medical attention before being transported to a shelter in New England.
The latest incident occurred last week as several dogs attacked residents in the Touchstone neighborhood. Glynn County Animal Control had to barricade the dogs in their home after receiving two 911 calls about attacks and is currently in the process of pursuing charges in the case.
Both events show a staggering amount of irresponsibility. There are ways to help pets that can no longer be cared for find new homes. You can surrender them to animal control or work with a group like No Kill Glynn County. You could even put in an advertisement in the classified section of the newspaper to help find a loving family to take ownership of the pet.
What you don’t do is trap a living creature in an enclosed portable toilet from which it is unable to escape. Rusty deserved better and will hopefully find a new family that will love him and take care of him properly.
Dog owners who care for their pets do not let them loose to just wander around a neighborhood — especially if the dog doesn’t play well with humans or other canines. Dogs need to be properly restrained while owners are away.
Of course, that doesn’t mean you tie them up in the back yard and forget about them. Dogs should be left in a secure environment. Indoors or a fenced-in yard are ideal when there is ample access to food and water, plenty to keep them occupied and a place to do their business.
We suspect there will be plenty of new pups, kittens and other pets under Christmas trees this year. We ask that you treat the new additions to your family as just that — family. They deserve to be loved and cared for, not mistreated.