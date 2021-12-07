The slips extending out into the Brunswick River are slowly fading away, gradually succumbing to tides, weather, time and development. But those familiar with history still gaze upon them today with tremendous pride – American pride for yet another job well done by what in later decades would, with unrivaled admiration and respect, be honored as the nation’s Greatest Generation.
Bringing the existence of those slips was a time President Franklin Roosevelt would dub, and every American school boy and girl would learn and commit to memory, “a day of infamy.” Eighty years ago today, on Dec. 7, 1941, imperial Japan launched a surprise air attack on Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian islands.
It was a major blow to the U.S. Navy’s Pacific fleet, virtually paralyzing it by sinking or severely damaging the big-gunned battle ships, including the U.S.S. Arizona, now a monument to the fighting men who went down with her. All totaled, some 2,402 lives were lost, including hundreds of sailors and other military personnel. The number of people injured, historians estimate, approached 1,300.
It was a frightening time for Americans. To the east, Hitler’s Nazi regime was slowly sucking in most of Europe with its tanks, planes and troops, and it had a strong and building presence in North Africa. To the west, Japan was planting its flag in island after island, having pretty much the run of the Pacific after its devastating blow to the U.S. fleet.
Known together with Italy as the Axis, they appeared unstoppable. They were, that is, until President Roosevelt got the nation on its feet to produce one of the mightiest war machines and military responses the planet had ever witnessed.
That machine included the 16,000 men and women employed at the shipyard operated by the J.A. Jones Construction Co. on the Brunswick waterfront from 1942 to 1944. Answering the call to put America in a position to defeat enemies intent on world domination, they constructed 99 Liberty ships.
The vessels were essential to the war effort. They carried troops, as well as the weapons and ammunition they would need to squash foreign aggressors.
Today’s older generation has heard many stories about that time in U.S. history. Many of their fathers fought on one of the fronts; many of their mothers rolled up their sleeves and tackled jobs usually reserved for men. It was a time of unity. Men and women did what was necessary to win what seemed like an unwinnable war.
The News salutes them all, as well as the men and women in uniform today who are keeping us safe.