Focus can be in short supply at times for people. There are a myriad of things that cause us to split our attention from where it should be. Maybe you didn’t sleep well the night before, maybe you’re trying to multitask too much or your mind is thinking about another problem as you go through your daily activities.
Staying on task can be difficult when we have so much on our plates, but it can also save lives. Just look at how a diligent maid at a hotel in Denver helped prevent a tragedy.
According to reports, a maid at the Maven Hotel in Denver noticed an assortment of high-powered weapons and ammunition in a room and alerted authorities. After obtaining a search warrant, police arrested four people on various gun and drug-related charges.
The scary part of the situation is what was the plan for all of that ammunition. The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday in Denver. The FBI has since come out and said that they don’t believe the festivities were the target.
Considering what happened in Las Vegas in 2017 — when a gunman fired more than 1,000 rounds from a hotel into a music festival and killed 60 people with hundreds injured — you can see why such a find would rattle many. Thankfully, this hotel maid told the proper authorities and whatever the quartet was planning never came to fruition.
Being aware of your surroundings though is about more than being alert for suspicious things that seem out of place. It’s about doing the simple things that save lives.
Keeping your eyes on the road while driving is essential to making sure you, and the drivers and passengers around you, get to where you are going safely. Don’t have your head buried in your phone while driving or let your mind wander while driving.
That focus can also help prevent crimes. Local crime reports are filled with people who either forgot or refused to lock their cars at night. Unsurprising, a criminal comes along and takes what is inside.
Too often, what’s inside is a gun that has just fallen into the wrong hands because of the lackadaisical effort of the owner.
We all have several things running through our head. It’s just part of the human experience. But there is a time and place for everything.
Try to focus on the task at hand, and stay alert to your surroundings. You never know when paying attention might save lives.