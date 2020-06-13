Pay attention, Glynn County. Pay attention, Georgia. Pay attention, America.
The candidates you will elect in November will say a lot about where this community, this state and this nation go from here. What tomorrow brings may very well hinge on the names of the ballots you cast. Some political hopefuls, the objectives they cling to, may even be hazardous to the future.
One would have to be a frozen troglodyte buried under layers of earth to not know what’s going on in the world today. Issues are popping up everywhere and closing in on the nation and its communities from every angle and front. In some areas, the issues facing us are as much as two or three deep.
Issues like real fairness and equality, for example, are once again at a galloping charge toward Congress, state legislatures and local governments. Are we doing enough to ensure everyone is protected equally under the U.S. Constitution and the laws of this state and nation?
It’s a question that should be asked of the men and women seeking the support of voters in the Nov. 3 general election. Demand answers, not rhetoric.
Another major haunt today is the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of questions come to mind with this issue, questions like how are we as a community, state and nation going to recover economically from the damage it’s caused and how we as a community, state and nation are going to handle the next killer virus that surfaces.
Complaints have been plentiful throughout the current pandemic. Concerns have included whether enough is being done to protect everyone from unseen microbes. Accusations have arisen whether minorities and senior citizens have been the last or least thought of throughout this ordeal.
The nation witnessed this more than a decade ago. It did during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Those without a means to evacuate were left behind to fend for themselves, to endure the deadly winds and surge of the Category 5 storm. Many did not survive it, and those fortunate enough to get through it alive are unlikely to forget the nightmarish experience in their lifetime.
Knowledge is power, and communities like Glynn County, an area always potentially in the path of Atlantic storms capable of reshaping the landscape, learned from the oversight of New Orleans and took steps to prevent a similar catastrophe. Instead of waiting for direction from someone in Washington or Atlanta, Glynn County went right to work. It came up with a plan. The local Emergency Management Agency created a number of pickup points for those requiring a ride to inland shelters. The school system provides the buses. The goal is to leave no one behind.
This is the kind of thinking we need at all levels of government. Men and women who recognize problems or deficiencies and take steps to correct them without being directed to do so can prevent more than just inconveniences. They can prevent loss of life.
Who knows, the life they save might just be yours or a loved one.