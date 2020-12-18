There are lots of things we just assume all human beings of a certain age know, or should know — be kind to one another, treat people with respect, pick up after yourself, etc. Doing those things is a notion not always followed by everyone, meaning they either don’t know what to do or they don’t care. The latter applies to the majority of situations that don’t involve younger children.
So when we see a statistic like 15 million metric tons of plastic is thrown into the ocean every year, it makes us wonder if people really don’t know the damage they are doing to our environment when they throw their trash into the ocean or if it’s that they just don’t care.
If it’s that they don’t know, then the recent report from Oceana should help educate them. The group says that more than 1,800 marine animals in U.S. waters have been affected by plastic pollution either by ingesting or getting tangled in the pollution. Around 88 percent of the species were listed as endangered or threatened with extinction under the Endangered Species Act.
Plastic consumption is the biggest threat posed to marine life, as it is eaten when mistaken for food or inadvertently swallowed while feeding or swimming. It can obstruct digestion and cause intestinal trouble that interferes with the ability to feed, which leads to eventual starvation and death.
The other common issue is entanglements, which leads animals to choke, drown and suffer physical trauma that leads to amputation and infection.
If the problem is people just don’t care what they do to the ocean and the life inside it, then maybe we can give you a few reasons to change your mind.
Let’s start with the fact that the ocean and marine life play a massive role in what makes our area such an attractive destination. Even if you care little for either, keep in mind that there are thousands of people who count on the tourist dollars that come into the Golden Isles every year.
Next, losing an endangered species will have a negative effect on our ecosystem. While you may not see it in your everyday life, creatures like right whales and sea turtles have their roles to play. If you remove them, it will impact other organisms in the ecosystem, and that impact will be felt by humans at some point.
But the best reason to not trash our oceans is a simple one and should be enough of a reason — it’s the right thing to do. So we encourage everyone to do what they can — properly dispose of your trash, recycle your plastic goods, use reusable shopping bags when you can — to do their part to help take care of our precious resources. Otherwise, we might lose something we can’t get back.