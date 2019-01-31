It is amazing what happens when government entities, private businesses and service organizations come together. Look no further than the change happening at Paulk Park.
The park, located in the Arco section of Brunswick, has substantially completed the first phase of a project to revitalize the space into a new soccer field. The first phase of the project included new sod, a well, irrigation equipment, a new fence and soccer goals as well as new signs. It was estimated to cost around $68,000.
Of that $68,000, Glynn County paid for $28,000. Honeywell, through a donation to Rebuilding Together of Glynn County, supplied $28,000 while Sea Island Co. would fit the bill for the new well.
Coastal Outreach Soccer, a program created to connect with and mentor at-risk kids and teens through sports, will be debuting its new program based in the park in a few weeks. The first practice session is scheduled for Feb. 11, though a grand opening for the park is set for March 9.
“A private entity and public come together and say, this is your public park, how can we come in and breathe some life and inject some energy into the community,” said Shawn Williams, executive director of Coastal Outreach Soccer.
The park will pay dividends in the neighborhood. COS has a great program that helps nurture both the student and athletic part of being a student-athlete. It gives kids and teens in the neighborhood something positive to do, instead of falling in with a bad crowd.
When COS started at Howard Coffin Park 14 years ago, the program had just 15 kids. That has since grown to 110 children between 4 and 18 years old last season.
Now Williams wants to bring it to the Arco neighborhood.
Williams and COS will be reaching out to the neighborhood and nearby schools in hopes of building up the program. We encourage any parents or guardians in the area to sign their kids up for the program. Williams and his volunteers have built a great organization with a proven track record.
We also applaud the county, Honeywell and Sea Island Co. for their efforts in the project. Great things can be accomplished through collaboration. The renovations at Paulk Park are a great example of how public and private forces can work together going forward.