No one should be surprised by the difficulty of seating a jury to hear the case of the three men accused in the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The judge presiding over the case is from out of town, the district attorneys prosecuting the case are from out of town, and the defense attorneys hired by the accused are from out of town, save for one.
Jury selection in the case against Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Greg McMichael, 65, and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, the three White men charged with murder in the death of Arbery, who was Black, is in its second week and the empanelment of 12 people and four-alternates to hear trial testimony made up of Glynn County residents remains miles away. Expect selection to continue to trudge along — unless, of course, they manage to find within these boundaries any Rip Van Winkles, the character who awakened after a 20-year sleep and the very title of the fictional piece penned centuries ago by Washington Irving.
Some questioned by lawyers and prosecutors have expressed some degree of familiarity with the victim or one or more of the defendants. Many others have acknowledged reading or hearing about the case. One could fill the Grand Canyon with all that has been written or said about this tragic end of a life, and still being written and said today.
Meanwhile the costs are mounting. In addition to the cost of salaries, travel and other expenses incurred by those connected with the court who reside out of town, each juror who shows up for selection is paid $30 every day he or she is required to be present. Include the cost of babysitters or lost work hours to those summoned, and it can add up to be quite a hefty figure.
Costs pale in the pursuit of justice, most will agree, and they would be right. It does. The expectation, of course, is that tax dollars be spent wisely. Lawyers on both sides will hopefully wring a competent jury out of the 1,000 summoned capable of weighing the evidence presented and rendering a verdict based on the testimony given.
No business is more serious and worthy of the best efforts of the judicial system. A life was taken. A mother and father lost a child and the community one of its own.
The Arbery family deserves swift justice and those accused a speedy trial. Our only hope is that the jury selection process launched a week ago in Glynn County gets us there.