Patience seems to be an afterthought in a world that moves as fast as ours does. When you have as much available at the drop of the hat as we do now — whether it is goods, services, communication — anything that requires more time is seen as an unacceptable inconvenience.
The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the importance of patience, and we have benefited greatly from it. Because people have shown their patience and followed the guidelines put out by local health officials, the virus is trending downward in our area.
A lot of us patiently waited for life to get back to normal. While we aren’t quite there yet, we are getting closer with each passing day. Those lessons on patience will be important for the foreseeable future as voting gears up for the upcoming general election.
We have seen more and more people casting ballots in the previous elections leading up to this one. That also means more people have been casting their votes during the early voting period before Election Day.
More than 15,000 voted early in the midterm elections in 2018. That was about 1,000 short of the early voting record set in the 2016 presidential election.
With 32,611 votes cast in the 2018 midterms, that means close to half of the votes came from early voting. The numbers are about the same for the 2016 presidential election where 34,583 votes were cast.
With the uproarious fervor on both sides of the ballot this year, we expect to see even more people exercising their right to vote than previous years. And with the pandemic still going, more people might choose to take advantage of the early voting times offered by the county. That means that the line to vote early could be longer than many anticipate.
Glynn County does have one advantage in this year’s election that it didn’t have in previous years. The addition of a third early voting precinct was a smart move by the board of elections. It provides more options for voters, and may help reduce some of the wait times in line — though that ultimately depends on several factors such as what time you go.
Whether you cast your vote early or plan to do so on Election Day, chances are you will have to wait to do so. While that is inconvenient, we encourage everyone who is registered to show a little patience, stick it out and cast your ballot. It is our duty as citizens to have our voices heard, and voting is the best way to do that.