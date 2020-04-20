The world has a way of teaching people to be patient. We wait in lines to pay for goods, we wait at red lights so that traffic can flow without incident and, right now, many of us wait in our homes waiting for the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to pass.
Patience is not something that is innate in everyone. Our base instinct is to act in some way. We don’t always do well having to wait.
But the truth is patience is what makes our society work. That has never been more prevalent than during this outbreak.
Americans across the country have navigated these new waters extremely well. There will always be those that go against the grain, but for the most part people have done what has been needed to help decrease the spread of this disease.
The question on the minds of everyone now is how long will we have to keep doing it. The discussion on a state and federal level is beginning to shift to when and how we reopen the country.
It is imperative that we do not make a rash decision when it comes to such decisions. It is important that we find a way to gradually open our society again while making sure we do what we can to prevent more hot spots from breaking out.
We know there are millions who have suffered hardship during this unprecedented crisis. This pandemic has affected all levels of society. The damage done cannot simply be fixed by just flipping on an open sign around the country.
The patience that has gotten us this far will be needed even more if we have to continue this way of life for the upcoming months. It may be a while before you can sit inside your favorite restaurant or go to a sporting event.
What all of us need is Congress and state governments to reward our patience by helping out those businesses that have struggled, the employees who have missed out on countless paychecks and put a plan in place to regain what we’ve lost throughout this pandemic.
Now is not the time for the routine inaction that binds up the wheels of government. Americans have done what they were asked. We’ve been patient, but we tend to get antsy when there is no mechanism in place to ensure we will continue to move forward.
It is incumbent upon our leaders to prove our patience wasn’t wasted. If they fail to do so, we suspect citizens’ patience will run out when they return to their polling places.