When it comes to getting a higher education, two of the biggest hurdles are affordability and accessibility. Two agreements signed recently by the College of Coastal Georgia could potentially help students on both fronts.
The agreements the college signed are with the Technical College System of Georgia and Coastal Pines Technical College. The CCGA and TCSG agreement allows for any associate of applied science graduates from any technical college in the state to pursue a bachelor’s degree in workforce management and leadership at Coastal Georgia.
In a separate agreement, the college will allow Coastal Pines graduates with an associate degree of applied science education who are accepted into the education program at CCGA to seamlessly transition to the college to finish their bachelor’s degrees.
College of Coastal Georgia President Michelle Johnston said the agreement is about “removing barriers” that keep some people with associate’s degrees from pursuing their bachelor’s degree because the options don’t exist or a face-to-face classroom experience doesn’t fit into their living situation.
“The bachelor’s degree portion of this program is offered through a high-touch, online program that is available, accessible and attainable,” Johnston said.
Accessibility is a big part of what makes this agreement important for students. Some students have a lot of reasons why they may not be able to sit in a classroom for instruction. They could have young children that require daily supervision or have a full-time job they need to help support their family and/or pay for their education. Having that kind of flexibility is extremely valuable for students.
The agreement should also be a boon for the local workforce. It’s no secret that the Golden Isles needs to get more young people in its workforce. The prime workforce age group — people between 25 and 54 years old — has been static in the Isles for a long time. Education leaders and stakeholders alike have been working to solve the problem, and this is another tool to help that recruitment.
These agreements could help not only keep people who attend Coastal Pines in the area, but it could also attract students from other technical colleges to the Isles looking to further their education. Once they get here and see what life is like in our part of the state, they might choose to stay.
We thank CCGA and Coastal Pines for continuing to work together to offer students more options for their education. Whether students are on a two-year or four-year path, they can get a quality education in the Golden Isles.