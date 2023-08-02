It is no secret that businesses have been struggling to find enough workers the past couple of years. Even as the state was setting record lows for the unemployment rate, there were still several industries dealing with employment shortages.
The state trend has been visible in the Golden Isles with businesses struggling to find enough prospective qualified employees to interview for openings, much less be hired. That has business leaders looking for ways to broaden the pool of prospective workers.
One potential solution was presented at last week’s Southeast Georgia Alliance. Larry Price, director of the transition team at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, told the alliance that sailors leaving the Navy from the base could be a viable option for employment.
It took less than a week for the Golden Isles Development Authority to jump at the chance to hire those sailors transitioning back to civilian life. The authority announced Monday a partnership with the Kings Bay Naval Base Fleet and Family Support Center to help sailors transition from military service to civilian employment in the Golden Isles.
As Price told the alliance — and Felipe Gonzalez, director of the Fleet and Family Support Center, echoed in the press release from the development authority — the sailors who are returning to civilian life are highly skilled and highly trained. They also live in the area and are looking to stay around Coastal Georgia after their service to our country concludes.
The numbers show just how fruitful a partnership this could be for the sailors and our local businesses. According to the development authority’s release, there are more than 4,000 active duty personnel at Kings Bay — with thousands more at other nearby bases — and between 750 to 1,000 personnel who will go through the Transition Assistance Program. Getting a chance to network early with such a talent pool will be advantageous for local businesses.
This partnership likely won’t solve all the workforce woes that afflict the Isles, but it is a program that is definitely worth pursuing. This is an untapped resource that can provide some relief for local businesses who are in need of talented and dependable workers.
This partnership will also be a boon for the sailors, who deserve all the help we can give them for their service to our country. It will be a win-win for all parties involved.