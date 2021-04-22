A study committee interested in exploring, say, a new surgery policy at a hospital would summon the chief of surgery to go over the details and answer questions. Likewise, an impaneled study group desiring more information about a new school policy would request the presence of the superintendent for a briefing. In other words, knowledgeable individuals would be called upon.
Then there’s the U.S. Senate majority. When lining up speakers for a hearing on Georgia’s new elections laws, it rejected Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, invited by the minority to address the laws passed this year by the state General Assembly. Why would the Senate majority not want to hear from an expert on state election laws?
Democrats had someone more politically appealing in mind: Stacey Abrams. After all, she’s one of them. She’s the Democrat who lost the election for governor to Republican Brian Kemp under the former law.
Of course, whatever Raffensperger had to say was nothing the Democratic majority was eager to hear, including Georgia’s own senator, Jon Ossoff. It did not matter that Raffensperger knew more by virtue of his office. What kept him away was the fact that he is a Republican.
Secretary of State Raffensperger was upset, to say the least. “After happily quoting my office when it suited their political purposes, radical liberals in the Senate majority have suddenly decided they don’t want to hear the truth about the election law in Georgia,” Raffensperger said.
“Instead they are featuring a senator who used a flagrant lie about the bill to fundraise and a politician who has been alleging a stolen election without evidence for years. If the senate majority wanted truth, they would have invited me to speak it instead of putting on this blatantly partisan sideshow.”
Partisan politics may sound good to those bolted to Republican or Democratic philosophies, but it’s eroding confidence in the nation’s leaders. It’s getting in the way of their ability to govern properly and fairly.
Yes, Chicken Little, the sky is falling. The catch words of the day are chaos and disunity. One congresswoman is calling for the end of police, the end of the military and the elimination of prisons, and another congresswoman is urging citizens to get violent if they fail to get their way. Meanwhile, dope, gangs and illegal immigrants continue to pour willy-nilly across the southern border.
If ever this country needed statesmen, men and women who put their nation and its future first, it’s now.