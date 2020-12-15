When driving in the parking lots of grocery stores, department stores and shopping centers in the Golden Isles or elsewhere, please proceed slowly, cautiously and with both eyes and ears fully open. Parking lots are not a place for speeding, hot-dogging or any kind of recklessness.
Be ready to stop on a dime. Always. Among the aisles of cars, pickup trucks and SUVs, aisles that are especially packed throughout the Christmas season, are pedestrians.
Among those pedestrians are small children, many of whom are extra excited this time of year for obvious reasons and whose young minds are filled more with anticipation than on personal safety. Who wouldn’t be with the expectation of a visit from Santa Claus?
It is not unusual for them to slip out of the grip of a parent and dart suddenly in the path of an oncoming car, a recipe for tragedy and a parent’s worst nightmare. Their short height makes them all the more difficult for an inattentive driver to see.
Watch out for them. Go ahead and resign yourself to the fact that it is highly unlikely they will be watching out for you. It is their trusting nature to believe those behind the wheel of a car are always looking out for them.
Watch out for adults feeling flustered or pressed for time too. Preoccupied with thoughts other than safety, they will step out or pull out in front of motorists.
Accidental carelessness is often a close companion to feeling rushed.
Motorists can ensure their own safety and the safety of those carrying packages or headed for the thrill of shopping by driving at a slow speed in parking lots. Refrain from zipping across parking spaces as a shortcut to any particular area. Stick to the pathways clearly marked between the rows of parking spaces.
Stay safe and be prepared for the unexpected.