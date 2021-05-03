The brain is amazing when it comes to processing information. Without us really thinking about it our brain makes sure our lungs keep inhaling and exhaling, tells us where we are in relation to the people and things that are around us and a host of other jobs we need to be able to survive.
One of those other jobs is keeping up with what we need to do on any given day. Unfortunately, as great as our brain is, some things can be forgotten as we go about our day. Sometimes it is as simple as forgetting to run a specific errand. Other times, it can be something much more important.
It seems inconceivable that someone would forget about having a child in the car with them as they go about their day, but it happens. That can lead to tragic circumstances, especially as the weather begins to warm up.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than half of children’s hot car deaths happened because someone forgot a child was in the car with them.
There were 32 deaths among children left in cars in 2019 that were attributed to forgetfulness.
The numbers show that 46 percent of the time, a caregiver meant to drop the child off at a daycare or preschool. The highest death rates were at the end of the work week on Thursdays and Fridays, and that 75 percent of children who are forgotten and died are under 2 years old.
Just how dangerous is it to leave a child in a car on a sunny day? It doesn’t take long for a car to heat up. Even on a sunny, 70 degree day, the temperature inside a car can rise to more than 100 degrees in 30 minutes. If it is 80 degrees, it can get to around 99 degrees in just 10 minutes.
There has already been one recorded heat stroke death of a child this year in North Carolina, a 5-month-old who died on a 70 degree day. Since 1998, there have been 833 children who have died from being left in a hot car. That includes 35 in Georgia, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
There are preventative measures that can be taken to stop such tragedies. Parents and caregivers should get into the habit of checking the car before locking it — park, look and lock. Take the extra time to confirm you don’t have precious cargo in the backseat. It could save a life.