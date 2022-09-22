The ability to read is still an integral part of our society. Even with all of our technological prowess and devices that can essentially read for you, being able to read and understand what you are reading is a skill that will never lose relevance.
There are several organizations in the Golden Isles that not only know this fact, but do their best to make sure kids know it. It is a proven quantity that a child who isn’t reading on their own grade level by third grade is more likely to drop out of school in the future. Nurturing a love of reading at an early age can go a long way to them developing and polishing a skill kids will use their whole lives.
The latest tool to help local parents, guardians and caregivers foster a love of reading and learning is a Born Learning Trail that recently opened at the Brunswick library. The trail helps turn everyday moments into learning opportunities.
Parents, guardians and caregivers play a huge role in cultivating how much their kids learn. That’s why having something like the Born Learning Trail is a great asset. It allows kids to learn while enjoying an activity. They may not realize it while they are having fun in the moment, but the benefits will go beyond just entertaining them.
There are other ways to help advance a child’s development through everyday activities. Reading to or with a child for as little as 20 minutes a day can be beneficial. Keith Felton, board chair for Family Connection of Glynn, told The News that even activities like “singing and talking with children early and often” are a great way to help spur development at a young age.
“Brain development and meeting key milestones can play a huge role in a child being ready to thrive in kindergarten and beyond,” Felton said.
If you are looking for more ways to help, the library offers a plethora of fun and engaging activities worth checking out like their weekly story time for young children which includes stories, songs, crafts and more. There are also a host of other organizations that can help with books and other activities if needed.
A love of learning and a love of reading are two things that will benefit every child, no matter where their lives take them. If you can help foster that love early in life, it is a gift that will keep on giving.