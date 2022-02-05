Gov. Brian Kemp is to be applauded for his support of a Parents’ Bill of Rights in the education of their children. His floor leaders in the House of Representatives introduced the legislation Wednesday.
The measure is designed, those peddling it in the General Assembly say, to ensure transparency in the education of Georgia’s rising generations. In some respects, it is the unclogger in any channel of communication that is clogged between parent and teacher or between parent and the school administration. To the governor, it is critical that the state do what it can to keep that line free of blockage.
The objective, of course, is to get parents involved or more involved in the education of their sons and daughters. It is a fact, research confirms and those in the world of education strongly profess, that children tend to do better in school when their parents are involved in the learning process.
No argument there. Mom and dad’s help and support can mean the difference between an “A” or a “B” performance of a child in the classroom and a “D” or worse showing. Needless to say, “A” and “B” students are generally better prepared educationally for advancement in life after high school.
Too bad the Parents’ Bill of Rights omits incentives that might get more moms and dads interested in their child’s education. Most schools, if not indeed all schools, welcome parental participation. They do with open arms. They know firsthand the benefit of a well working teacher-parent team.
Some schools try harder than others just to coax parents to attend PTA or informational meetings. They’ll do everything from providing a meal to offering drawings for prizes. They understand the value of teacher-parent partnerships. With so many distractions today — many of them negative — the more positive, nurturing guides a child has the better.
The door to participation in most schools is always open. Find a way to encourage more parents to step through and invest time or more time in the education of their children and success will follow.