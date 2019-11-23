There are too many times when people see a problem but do nothing to help solve it. Maybe we are too busy or we just assume someone else will come along and fix the problem.
When College of Coastal Georgia’s Student Government Association saw there was a problem on campus when it comes to food insecurity among students, they didn’t wait for someone to fix it. They came up with a solution on their own.
That solution opened Wednesday in the school’s Student Activity Center. “The Deck” is a food and clothing pantry aimed at addressing problems nobody likes to talk about.
According to research, 30 percent of college students in the country deal with food insecurity. That number is higher at Coastal, according to an SGA Survey which showed that nearly 66 percent of students who responded said they have previously experienced or are currently experiencing food insecurity.
The idea for the pantry was formed by Coastal’s SGA president Kelsey Rios when she attended a conference last year with other SGA presidents.
She got the go-ahead from advisors and began surveying the students on campus to determine their needs.
We would like to congratulate Rios, Coastal’s SGA and its advisors for seeing that this was an area of need, coming up with a plan to help and executing that plan to make it happen. Considering the amount of non-traditional students — students that are often older and already employed, chasing degrees while working jobs and possibly raising a family — a pantry that can lend a hand when times are lean will help so many people.
The plan is to keep the pantry stocked through ongoing food and clothing drives, and community donations are welcome and appreciated. Those who want to donate can reach out by emailing sga@ccga.edu.
We encourage everyone who can to support this new initiative and help out those students who are in need. They shouldn’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. Their focus should be in the classroom.
Let’s help him keep that focus where it should be by donating to a good cause.