Someone once asked why the government feels compelled to mandate something that people or businesses are already doing without tapping the forceful tactics of a neighborhood bully. The answer, of course, is it shouldn’t.
People and businesses that care about their own futures and for the safety of others will naturally do the right thing. They will without goading by the government.
One might be inclined to think otherwise considering the legislation pouring from the Georgia General Assembly and Congress these days. New laws dictate how one should think or act. Some even mandate how not to think or act.
An example of measures that reflect this kind of unnecessary fatherly or motherly thinking that goes on among members of Congress and the Peach State’s General Assembly is Senate Bill 389. Introduced in January and sitting in committee, this legislation would require hotels and others that accommodate guests to supply employees with portable panic buttons.
The intent is unassailable. Authors of the legislation want these workers to be equipped with a device that could be used to summon the cavalry if a situation arises that warrants rescue. An employee could activate it when exposed to sexual harassment or when stumbling upon a potentially dangerous situation while on duty.
Obviously the lodging industry is having to deal with such situations in the 21st century, perhaps even more so today than in prior years. That much is evident from the fact that the major hotel chains in this nation decided several years ago to make panic buttons available to staff.
The key point here is that the industry took it upon itself, without the prodding of state or federal laws, to take steps to protect hired help from indecent or potentially dangerous behavior.
Hotels that do not issue panic buttons could be persuaded to follow the lead of the large chains by skittish employees, especially in this day and time when workers are hard to come by and even harder to keep.
There is nothing wrong with suggesting certain actions to the private sector. Employers are not always aware of solutions pondered by others. What they do not need is the added costs and burden of government red tape or the weight of bureaucracy.