A popular phrase used to encourage kids and young adults to chase their dreams encourages them to shoot for the moon because even if they miss, they’ll still land in the stars. While that is a worthy sentiment, it helps to have examples who followed that path.
That is what makes the “Brunswick & Beyond” virtual career panels a great idea for area students. The initiative aims to help make local students aware of the many types of job opportunities by virtually bringing them together with different professionals.
The kicker is the panelists have all graduated from Brunswick High or Glynn Academy, so they know exactly what these students deal with on a daily basis. They’ve walked the same halls and dealt with many of the same issues that these students deal with every day.
“They walked the same halls, they went to the same places,” said Brunswick High alumnus Shakir Robinson, who helped organize the panels. “They can see themselves in these panelists. It’s not anyone that comes from Atlanta or L.A. No, these people graduated from Brunswick High. One or two of them graduated from Glynn Academy. And they’re all doing these wide variety of professions.”
The virtual panels will be held at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in February and can be accessed by students by using the Zoom link us02web.zoom.us/j/84087106140. The initiative is sponsored by the Pirate Foundation, a nonprofit that supports students at Brunswick High.
The panels offer a diverse list of successful people in their fields. Today’s panel includes an entertainment CEO, college coach and a union worker. Other panels will include people who serve their country, software engineers, an actor and a sports reporter.
It cannot be overstated how important it is for kids and young adults to see someone from their hometown reach great heights. For some, it may seem impossible that someone who is a successful athlete or business leader walked the same streets they did.
But the Golden Isles has produced all kinds of leaders who are changing the world in a variety of ways. It doesn’t matter where you were born.
If you have the drive, determination and know-how to make your dreams happen, then you pursue that dream as far as it will take you.
As the saying goes, you may not get exactly where you want to go, but you will still reach several accomplishments along the way.