It’s happening several weeks after originally scheduled, but the seniors at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy are finally getting their chance to hold their graduation ceremonies this week. Glynn Academy held its ceremony Thursday with Brunswick High’s taking place this morning.
We feel pretty confident the ceremonies were nothing like the graduates, their families and friends, as well as school staff, envisioned when the school year began in August. Along with the delay, there were social distance protocols in place due to the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some things did remain the same, though. Even an early morning graduation can’t escape the heat of summer.
We do appreciate that the school system found a way to honor the achievements of the class of 2020 while still following the guidance of health officials. The pandemic forced this year’s senior class to miss out on a lot when schools shifted to distance learning in March.
Athletes in spring sports didn’t get to conclude their seasons. Extracurriculars like music and theater saw planned performances halted. Special senior events like baccalaureate ceremonies didn’t take place. It’s not the way anyone wanted the school year to end.
While the class of 2020 missed out on a lot, it also learned an important lesson: the natural frailty of best laid plans. We have seen teachers and students adjust to the circumstances of the pandemic with aplomb. As lessons moved online with the closure of schools, teachers found ways to keep students engaged. Parents also helped. They assumed a greater teaching role, making sure their children kept to their studies instead of wasting away the days.
The pandemic also serves as a stark reminder that life isn’t always fair. Students who missed out on the normal frivolity that comes with the end of the school year didn’t do anything to deserve such an uncelebrated outcome. It was a phenomenon that nobody expected that brought normal lives to a grinding halt, and it continues to do so.
It’s important for students to realize life isn’t always going to go their way. How we deal with the curveballs that inevitably come our way often determines the course our lives take. When those hard times arrive, it takes perseverance to continue to push forward.
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the importance of persevering through the bad times.