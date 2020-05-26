As if our area needed another reason to fear hurricanes, the COVID-19 pandemic has added another layer of challenge to the tumultuous time between June 1 and Dec. 1 that is the Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a potentially rough year for hurricanes, though lately it seems like every year is a rough year for hurricanes for the Golden Isles. NOAA is predicting an active season with 13 to 19 named storms, a qualification marked by a storm reaching winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those 19, six to 10 storms could reach the 74 mph benchmark to officially be labeled a hurricane with three to six predicted as becoming major hurricanes — classified as a category 3 or above storm.
At this point, we shouldn’t have to explain to anyone who has lived here the past four years just how dangerous hurricanes can be. It had been a while since we had taken a significant hit from a hurricane, but that changed with Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Hurricane Irma and Tropical Storm Hermine brought more destruction in 2017. After a lull in 2018, we were lucky in 2019 that Hurricane Dorian stalled out over the Bahamas and couldn’t keep its predicted track as it passed by the Isles offshore far enough to not deal any significant damage.
Of course, we didn’t have to deal with a global pandemic during any of those events. Alec Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, told The News that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave people unable to evacuate.
The key to being ready for a possible evacuation is preparation, and the pandemic makes early planning especially important. If you are in financial distress because of the pandemic, follow Eaton’s advice and make evacuation plans that include as little expense as possible. See if a relative will let you stay with them instead of booking a hotel.
The pandemic also changes what people need to have in their emergency kits. Items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, face shields and masks should also be taken into account when making a kit. For a list of other items you should have in your kit, visit www.ready.gov/kit.
We’ve already seen one named storm this year as Tropical Storm Arthur formed and thankfully stayed out to sea as it passed by. We may not be that lucky over the next few months. Now is the time to prepare and be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.