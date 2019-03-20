Georgia will soon have a new coastal industry. Unless Gov. Brian Kemp vetoes House Bill 501, the state will join its neighbors in allowing oyster farming.
Adding oyster farming to the state is in many ways a no-brainer of an idea, a phrase often used by state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island. Georgia has the resources to turn this into a profitable industry for the state. Of course, as with any new idea, there are bound to be some growing pains.
There has been tension between the proponents of the oyster mariculture bill that passed and those who say the bill doesn’t do enough to allow for the industry to thrive.
The bill allows for the potential of a year-round oyster farming season, but that is at the discretion of the state Department of Natural Resources. Other states allow for year-round oyster farming.
There have also been disagreements over the lottery system that would dole out who can participate in the industry and the lack of an advisory panel specifically mentioned in the bill. Before the vote on the bill Monday in the Senate, a letter from DNR Commissioner Mark Williams was placed on each desk. The letter promised to establish an oyster advisory committee.
We have our own concerns about the bill. First, the legislator that has done the most work and been the biggest advocate for oyster farming in the state — our own Rep. Jeff Jones — has come out against the bill.
Jones has done the legwork on this issue and if he says this bill is a bad idea, we’re inclined to be concerned about the viability of oyster farming under these rules. It would be a shame for all of his hard work to be undone because he chose to stand up to the House Speaker David Ralston after accusations that Ralston abused his position to stretch out court cases in which he was involved.
Second, this bill seems to have been written without a lot of insight from the people that work in the seafood industry. Charlie Phillips of Sapelo Sea Farms, in a letter objecting to the bill, said this bill and its Senate companion, S.B. 182, “were not crafted with industry input and are overly restrictive. They will hinder rather than help the oyster industry grow.”
We don’t think anyone at the state level wants to see the new industry fail. We expect DNR’s Coastal Resources Division to set up an advisory council and listen to what the people actually doing the work have to say.
While we know the bill isn’t perfect, we are glad to see that the state will finally allow for oyster farming. Hopefully, all the parties involved can work through the growing pains and make adjustments to help the industry grow and thrive in Georgia.