People do, for the most part, understand that illicit drugs are bad for them. There is a reason why you can’t buy drugs like heroin, cocaine and others through normal means. The addictive properties of such drugs, however, override an addict’s own sense of survival.
That addiction is why people put their lives on the line to get high. Since it is illegal, such transactions have to be done very low-key and out of the watchful eye of law enforcement. And there is no way to know if what is being bought isn’t laced with some other dangerous chemicals that could prove more harmful than the drug itself.
That’s the issue that occurred over the weekend in Camden County. Kingsland police put out a warning over the weekend about illegal drugs that had been laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.
The police put out the warning after first responders dealt with eight overdoses on Friday night. More victims from Camden reportedly drove themselves to the Southeast Georgia Health System hospital in St. Marys for treatment.
Fentanyl is an incredibly dangerous drug when abused. It is similar to morphine in that it is a powerful synthetic opioid, but it is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
A fentanyl overdose can slow or stop someone from breathing, decreasing the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain and lead to a coma, permanent brain damage or even death.
The victims in Camden ranged from 25 to 50 years old and were unconscious or unresponsive, according to reports from emergency officials. One person, unfortunately, was not able to be revived and died.
Kingsland police issued a plea on their Facebook page to anyone who had recently bought “recreational use narcotics, including marijuana,” to not use them as the drugs may be connected to the string of fentanyl overdoses.
This is an alarming situation, and we encourage people who did buy illegal narcotics in Camden to follow the advice of Kingsland police. Drugs laced with fentanyl are extremely dangerous, as what happened over the weekend has proven.
Our hope is that this situation has a silver lining, and those who are using illicit drugs realize just how much danger they are in — not just from the drugs themselves, but whatever junk may be intertwined with it.
If you need help to break free from addiction, reach out to a family member, friend, doctor or call the Substance Abuse and Mental Services Administration’s national hotline at 1-800-662-4357. Your life is worth more than just chasing a high that could one day kill you.