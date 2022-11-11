Tuesday was the culmination of what has made America so special since its inception.
Election Day is when we, as a nation, pick the representatives who will lead us for the next two, four or six years depending on the office. While the focus used to be on Election Day itself, early and absentee voting has made it more convenient for registered voters to cast their ballots without having to do it on the Election Day proper.
The right to choose who represents us is one of the reasons why our Founding Fathers went to war with Great Britain to gain our independence. They knew that the colonies could and should govern themselves.
That freedom, though, has come at a price for the men and women who protect our nation. From the soldiers that fought in the Revolutionary War to those in uniform today, the American way of life has been paid for in the blood, sweat and tears of those who have fought to preserve our freedom.
Today is Veterans Day, when we proudly honor those who served in the Armed Forces and remember that days like Election Day wouldn’t be possible without their efforts.
Being a soldier is not a job. It is a calling. It takes a special kind of person to put their own life on the line for the sake of others. For more than 220 years, Americans have done just that not just for our country, but to protect the entire world.
In World War II, Americans fought against the tyranny of Hitler’s vision for the world. Together with our allies, we brought down Germany’s treacherous regime and the expansionist ambitions of Japan to preserve freedom not just for America, but also for the rest of the world. There is a good reason why we call them “The Greatest Generation.”
War has changed a lot since World War II as technology and tactics have advanced, but there are still men and women on the front lines who are taking on enemies that seek to destroy our way of life.
We are eternally grateful to everyone who has served in the Armed Forces, from the earliest days of the revolution to those working today to keep our nation safe from terrorists and others who want to see our nation fail.
If you see a veteran today or any other day that isn’t Veterans Day, be sure to thank them for their service. Without them, our nation wouldn’t be the beacon of freedom it is today.