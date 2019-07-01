You know that feeling you get when you are being blamed for something that’s not your fault? The News certainly does after this weekend.
First, let’s set the stage. We are The Brunswick News, based here in lovely Brunswick, Georgia.This might come as a surprise to some of you, but the name Brunswick is pretty popular up and down the East Coast. There’s Brunswick County in North Carolina, New Brunswick in New Jersey, the province of New Brunswick in Canada and probably others that have Brunswick somewhere in their name.
As you can guess, this occasionally causes confusion. We sometimes get letters to the editor, news submissions and other information that isn’t meant for us, but one of the other Brunswicks.
Anecdotally, it seems most of the mistakes come from our friends North of the Border.
That is probably because Brunswick News Inc. is a Canadian publishing company that prints three daily newspapers and more than a dozen weekly newspapers in Canada. There is no newspaper in Canada named The Brunswick News, but that hasn’t stopped the confusion.
That confusion became downright hostile this weekend. Brunswick News Inc. in Canada terminated a contract with one of its cartoonists, Michael de Adder, after de Adder designed a cartoon that featured President Donald Trump asking two dead immigrants who had drowned while crossing the Rio Grande into America, “Do you mind if I play through.”
Despite being thousands of miles away and making it pretty clear on our website and social media platforms that we are located in Georgia, our social media and inboxes were full of people voicing their complaints about the cartoonist’s dismissal. Even after we posted a reminder on our social media platforms that we are not located in Canada and had nothing to do with this post, people continued to blame us for what happened.
Some people who realized their mistake were nice enough to apologize. We appreciate those who realized their error and apologized for it. That’s the way it should be if you make a mistake — own up to it and apologize for the error.
Of course, all of these errors could have been avoided just by paying even the slightest bit of attention to detail. People have a right to believe that the cartoonist was treated wrong, and the right to express that to the Canadian Brunswick News.
But our society has decided that speed is more important than accuracy when it comes to outrage. It’s not about who the outrage is directed at; it’s about making sure everyone else knows you are outraged about the situation.
This is not isolated to one spectrum of the political landscape. It is a societal problem, a deviation into groupthink instead of thinking critically on our own and taking the time to pay attention to what’s going on instead of blindly chiming in on a topic. Instead of taking the five seconds it takes to read our Twitter bio or scan our Facebook page to see we are clearly located in Georgia, people just assume they have the right newspaper.
We all know what assuming gets you. If we are going to make our political conversations less toxic, it starts with all of us paying more attention to the details. If you want to get your point across effectively, it starts with having all the information.