Coaches have an incredible influence on their players’ lives. Glynn County is lucky to have some truly dedicated coaches who not only help their players succeed on the field, but also off of it.
That’s why it came as no surprise that we have seen two coaches earn state accolades for their work this past season. Frederica Academy football coach Brandon Derrick and Frederica golf coach Tom Willis were honored recently by the Georgia Independent School Association as the Football and Golf Coaches of the Year.
Both coaches led their teams to Class AAA state titles. That wasn’t new territory for Willis, who added his 14 state title — including 12 straight — as the Knights’ coach. That kind of resumé is the stuff that usually earns a coach a Hall of Fame spot. It did this year for Willis, who was inducted July 8 into the GISA’s Hall of Fame with the Brent Cribb Distinguished Service Award.
Willis is more than just a golf coach, he is also a dedicated teacher and an eight-time Star Teacher Award winner. He was set to be inducted into the Hall a couple of years ago, but he put his summer job training teachers how to teach AP courses first.
Coach Derrick is also very deserving of his accolade for leading Frederica to its first Class AAA GISA state championship in football and its second regardless of classification. The Knights have been on the cusp of championship gold the previous two seasons, but it was just out of reach.
That adversity can have a negative effect on a team, but Derrick helped his players use it as fuel for the 2018 season.
The Knights left no doubt who the best team in the GISA was come playoff time. Frederica obliterated the competition come playoff time, winning games by an average of 42 points.
Both coaches have helped guide athletes that have played, are currently playing or about to be playing at the collegiate level. They’ve also helped shape the lives of all the athletes they have coached and students they have interacted with for the better.
We salute Coach Derrick and Coach Willis for their dedication to their players and their success on the field. We also tip our hat to all the coaches in Glynn County who are working to help their players get better. Being a coach is not an easy job, so we are thankful to each and every one of you who take up the mantle.