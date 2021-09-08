Someone might want to check to see if the state of Washington still considers itself part of this union, part of these United States of America. It’s certainly acting like it’s not.
Freedom of religion is clearly one of the liberties guaranteed to all Americans by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The state of Washington obviously needs to be reminded of that. It either has forgotten that part or is simply ignoring it, which is the more likely of the two.
Washington’s State Supreme Court ruled against a religious group’s right to hire men and women who follow its faith and to exclude all other applicants. The ruling went against Union Gospel Mission of Seattle, which sought to hire only those loyal to its beliefs to run the charity it sponsors. The state court ruling limits those exclusive hiring rights to ministers only.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is one of 17 state attorneys general who has filed a brief on behalf of the religious group before the U.S. Supreme Court. He is beseeching the high court to overturn the ruling. Others joining the legal fracas include South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Alaska and West Virginia.
Reinterpreting — or rather misinterpreting the Constitution, walking back on rights fought for and won by the nation’s forefathers — has been a dangerous trend in this county for some time now, especially in instances involving Christian faith. Union Gospel Mission should not be forced by the state of Washington to employ someone who does not subscribe to its beliefs. The charity it supports is grounded in its faith.
“The free exercise of religion is a critical right protected by our Constitution, and religious freedom is central to who we are as Americans,” Carr said when filing a brief on behalf of Union Gospel Mission.
“We joined this coalition to protect the rights of religious groups to practice their beliefs without undue interference by the government.”
It’s a legal battle worth joining for this and any other state where people value their right to worship as they please and the right of religions to say who can speak for them.