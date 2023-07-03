From its founding — 247 years ago this Tuesday — America has been a nation at tension with itself.
Headlines bemoaning political polarization among Americans are nothing new. Media outlets across the country cite experts and surveys to tell us politics influences everything about American life, from one’s intelligence to religious beliefs to dating habits. They say we’re more at odds with one another than we have been in decades, and that if our country continues on its current trajectory, great internal strife could be in our future.
But what is really happening? Look around you and don’t buy into the hype. Americans are and have always been willful, opinionated and yearning to breathe free.
In Brunswick, citizens of every stripe rally together to deal with problems. From the community wide response to the dual trials of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers to the everyday kindness denizens of the Golden Isles show to their neighbors, it’s plainly obvious for all to see that we can live together peacefully, regardless of political, racial, religious or ethnic differences. If not as friends, at least as respectful neighbors.
The legacy of unity in the cause for freedom is sewn in the country’s fabric. From the mid-18th century until open warfare erupted in 1775, America chafed under the oppressive rule of King George III and the British Parliament. To be sure, each colony had its gripes and grievances with its neighbors, but representatives from all 13 came together in Philadelphia in 1776.
Despite their internal differences, they chose to identify themselves not as British subjects but as free Americans. On July 4, 1776, they signed the Declaration of Independence, committing to the cause of liberty and making themselves enemies of the most powerful nation of the day. Over the next seven years, patriots shed their blood for the newly born republic. Americans have continued trading blood for freedom ever since.
This Fourth of July, remember that our differences don’t change who we are, and it doesn’t change what America stands for.