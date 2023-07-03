From its founding — 247 years ago this Tuesday — America has been a nation at tension with itself.

Headlines bemoaning political polarization among Americans are nothing new. Media outlets across the country cite experts and surveys to tell us politics influences everything about American life, from one’s intelligence to religious beliefs to dating habits. They say we’re more at odds with one another than we have been in decades, and that if our country continues on its current trajectory, great internal strife could be in our future.

Tags

Recommended for you

More from this section

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Fort King George celebrates Fourth of July

Re-enactors at Fort King George State Historic Site on Saturday demonstrated what life may have been like at the English settlement that the British built in 1721 as their southernmost outpost.