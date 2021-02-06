Entrepreneurship is always welcome in Brunswick and the Golden Isles. When successful, it yields jobs. An individual could spend a fortnight counting all the employment opportunities produced by men and women with great ideas with the sand to take risks.
But heed this advice: know the laws and rules — local, state and federal — before tossing all chips into a single business venture. It’s one sure way to avoid certain failure.
This is particularly prudent advice for anyone planning to invest in the restaurant business. Ask questions. Become familiar with local ordinances. Know the dos and can’ts of the city, county and state.
One ordinance that seems to be overlooked all too often restricts where alcohol and alcohol beverages can be legally sold and poured. Although it’s been around for quite some time, it continues to snag risk-takers and upend the dreams of entrepreneurs.
In Glynn County, both the city and county have well established rules on this. So does the state.
Just recently, the city commission denied one of Brunswick’s fine dining establishments an alcohol beverage license for on-premise consumption because of its proximity to a church. Commissioners, in compliance with the city’s own ordinance, rejected the application for the second time, in fact. It pained them to do so, but the city’s elected officials felt compelled to follow the municipality’s own guidelines.
They owed it to the community to do so. They also owed it to the congregation of the church that is within the restaurant’s proximity. The church was there first, has been for a long time, and the rights of its congregates take precedence.
Similar issues occur in the county often enough. A restaurant on Chapel Crossing Road requested an alcohol license some years back, but the Glynn County Commission upheld its own ordinance and refused to allow it. The restaurant, which had hoped to cater to the nearby Federal Law Enforcement Training Center by offering on-premise sales and consumption, was too close to a church. The business, counting on revenue from alcohol sales, is no longer there today.
On behalf of the community, we wish all entrepreneurs an issue-free road to success. Just don’t create obstacles by failing to know and fully understand the rules before launch.