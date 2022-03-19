Why any member of the Georgia General Assembly would oppose Senate Bill 171 eludes explanation. The measure simply states that anyone planning a public protest obtain a permit from the city or county government, not physically hurt or kill anyone, not damage government or private property and not block public streets. To do so would be a felony.
Believe it or not, there are those who oppose the bill. They claim it violates freedom of assembly and an individual’s right to express unhappiness or anger over an action or inaction.
The argument against this legislation is utter nonsense. It does nothing of the sort. A protester can yell, scream, shake his head or fist, shout to his heart’s content, brandish signs advocating a specific point and trot home to supper without fear of being detained or arrested.
That is freedom of speech and assembly. Senate Bill 171 does not interfere with that.
What the legislation does is strengthen laws already on the books. It beefs up protections for those who happen to live near a site of a permitted gathering or who inadvertently find themselves in the path of an enraged mob. It is reminder that fire-bombing someone’s house or business or kicking an individual to death is illegal in this state regardless of the reason for the outburst of violence.
Under the measure, local governments that do nothing to try to stop the destruction of property by protesters or to prevent innocent people from being attacked could face fines.
Legislators writing this bill took their cue from cities like Atlanta, which did nothing to stop rabid protesters from running amok in 2020. Demonstrators even torched a Wendy’s restaurant and fire-bombed a public safety building. City officials ignored it all. They did nothing.
The new law also protects motorists who refuse to stop for shouting protesters blocking a road or highway. Few will forget the horror of watching news clips of drivers being yanked out of vehicles and severely beaten.
In a nutshell, the bill merely reminds those who take to the streets to raise Cain in the name of their individual rights to remember to respect the rights of non-protesting individuals.