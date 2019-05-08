There may not be a better name for a federal program than the aptly named opportunity zones. In the case of a large area of Brunswick receiving this designation, it shows something we strongly believe — that there are opportunities to be had for businesses in Brunswick.
Of course, it helps when business owners and potential business owners understand what exactly an opportunity zone is. That was the purpose of a three-hour forum held Monday at College of Coastal Georgia’s Stembler Theatre.
Lawyers, accountants and officials from local economic development authorities explained the new Opportunity Brunswick program.
Opportunity zones are intended to spur economic development by offering preferential tax treatment incentives. They were created in 2017 to bring businesses to distressed areas, though not all types of businesses are eligible.
The incentives offered locally go beyond just the tax breaks of the opportunity zone.
Ryan Moore, president of the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority, told those in attendance of other ways the development authority can help business owners that qualify for Opportunity Brunswick.
There is a revolving loan fund for as much as $100,000 with a 3 percent interest rate available to help businesses.
“It’s a good opportunity if you need gap financing,” Moore said. “This is an opportunity to buy into the state of Georgia as a partner. You’ve got an entire community to help your business.”
We couldn’t agree more with Moore. The community as a whole has a stake in bringing successful businesses to Brunswick. The development authority is building partnerships to help new businesses grow and thrive.
With downtown Brunswick starting to carve out its own identity, it is becoming clearer to us that the city as a whole is ripe for an economic boom. There are several advantages right now to doing business in Brunswick.
Tax incentives like the opportunity zone and help from our local development authorities are sweeteners to what is already a business-friendly infrastructure. We hope that Opportunity Brunswick is a success and that many businesses see the advantage of doing business in Brunswick. If there was ever a time for business owners to take a chance on Brunswick, now is the opportunity.