U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., thinks politicians in Washington know better than the states how to safeguard their elections. In fact, the chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee is doing everything in her power to prove it and is eager to trample all over state rights with the heavy foot of the federal government.
Klobuchar has convinced herself that the 50 states need Congress to babysit them when considering new laws. Poor dears, she is thinking, what states need most right now is federal voting legislation. Democrats tried once but failed when their measure hit a solid Republican wall built upon the belief that states are capable of handling and managing their elections.
A former Democratic candidate for U.S. president, Klobuchar is unwilling to let that defeat go and is joining the state chorus of fellow politicians, including Georgia’s own two senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, in declaring the Peach State’s new election laws discriminatory and rotten. The men and women Georgians elect to the General Assembly apparently lack the motivation, decency or intelligence to protect the integrity of elections, Klobuchar would have the nation believe.
It matters not to her, Ossoff, Warnock or other critics of this state’s revised voting procedures that the new law covers everyone who votes in the Peach State. It is not limited, as those three and others might have everyone else think, to one particular race or group of people. Everyone must follow the new rules. Everyone.
What the new law does is make it harder for anyone to cheat. That includes Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
One part of the new voting legislation opponents harp on and on about has to do with the inability of campaign workers or anyone else to hand out water and food to voters standing in line for extended periods of time. Water will be made available to long lines of voters by official poll workers when necessary or requested. And those who think they might get hungry between the time they leave their home or apartment and cast a ballot should think ahead and take a snack. Of course, they always have the option of mailing in an absentee ballot if they don’t wait until the last minute to request one.
That’s the trouble with the nation’s leaders today. They focus on the trivial or nonissues and ignore the country’s real problems or pretend they do not exist.