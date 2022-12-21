It remains to be seen if opening the floodgates to immigration at the nation’s southern border with Mexico will drive up the homeless numbers in U.S. cities, especially the larger metropolitan areas. Cities across the nation are already struggling to deal with thousands of homeless men and women. The federal government is about to send them more.

Communities immediately in the path of this new onslaught of immigrants are especially vulnerable. Many are striving to take steps to mitigate the crisis that a free-flowing river of 5,000 to 6,000 immigrants a day will create when pouring into their towns. Enacting emergency powers is just one way they might be able to feed or provide temporary shelter for so many on a daily basis. That is their hope anyway.

Revolutionary War veterans honored

Members of the Marshes of Glynn Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid Christmas wreaths Monday at the graves of some of Glynn County’s — and America’s — oldest veterans.