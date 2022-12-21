It remains to be seen if opening the floodgates to immigration at the nation’s southern border with Mexico will drive up the homeless numbers in U.S. cities, especially the larger metropolitan areas. Cities across the nation are already struggling to deal with thousands of homeless men and women. The federal government is about to send them more.
Communities immediately in the path of this new onslaught of immigrants are especially vulnerable. Many are striving to take steps to mitigate the crisis that a free-flowing river of 5,000 to 6,000 immigrants a day will create when pouring into their towns. Enacting emergency powers is just one way they might be able to feed or provide temporary shelter for so many on a daily basis. That is their hope anyway.
Many of the individuals and families at the southern border have been waiting to enter into the United States for a long, long time. Some claim to be fleeing their own home communities out of fear for their safety and lives. Others are looking for job opportunities in the states.
One frightening factor in all of this, a potential problem the government is ignoring, is COVID. How many have it and will be spreading it wantonly to others in the United States, which has spent a fortune fighting to squash it?
Then there are those with criminal records in search of new opportunities. How many are fleeing to the U.S. to escape prison or worse back at home?
There are those who would argue that letting those piled up at the border into the country is the right and civil thing to do. They might be correct if living in a temporary shelter without hope for a job in a nation that experts continue to warn is at the threshold of recession or living on the streets on the coldest of nights constitutes an improved life for a human being. There is nothing kind nor right about inviting people into this land just to suffer.
Washington can ill-afford to help. Congress has been writing checks on bank accounts with insufficient funds for decades. It already has the nation beholden to others thanks to a national debt of $30 trillion.
There is also the recent study that shows that the number of homeless people and the issues they are causing continue to grow despite efforts by Washington to address it. That is too poor of a track record to be gambling thousands more lives on.