It is abundantly clear why people are reluctant to provide personal information on the internet. Every time one looks around there is a breach of some sort, and data that can expose citizens to identity theft and fraud suddenly is available to anyone with a computer and a few dollars in their pocket.
Private information channeled to government agencies is no different. It is just as likely to be lifted by hackers anywhere in the world. Just this month, a number of Georgia voters found themselves hapless victims of a breach that was posted to the worldwide web.
Even the Internal Revenue Service is not immune. Thousands of tax-filers shared their identities with others in schemes to steal data in the past decade.
And how do a lot of these agencies seek to shield themselves from future web interlopers? By requiring users to hand over even more information about themselves, like driver’s license number and photo identification. A ticking time bomb if there ever was.
Fortunately, pressure from members of Congress has persuaded the IRS to drop its photo requirement – for now, anyway. It said it will drop the requirement in the coming weeks.
A frightening proportion of Americans have fallen prey to some form of cyberspace hack. Credit card information is stolen frequently at the pumps of gasoline outlets. Large department stores, banks and eateries also have been easy pickings for hackers, and at a great expense or inconvenience or both to consumers and customers.
What is the answer? Aggressive cybersecurity? Individuals will have to decide that for themselves.
In the meantime, Congress and state legislatures ought to consider limiting the information their agencies can demand citizens provide over the internet. It is getting to the point where they want it all, including photos. Imagine what a thief who knows his way around the dark web could do with that.
A cure-all? Fat chance of that in this age of the information highway. But at least it safeguards a little something about ourselves against the unscrupulous until some smart computer whiz invents sure-fire protection. Just don’t hold your breath.