There is an old proverb that goes something like this or very similar to it: “If one person calls you a donkey, ignore them. If five people call you a donkey, buy a saddle.”
While this is a slight variation from the original version, it carries the same meaning. It is a warning, of sorts, to be leery of brushing off input from multiple sources without some careful thought.
It is also applicable to the firestorm of objections — many based on science and others on emotions or personal concern – raised against awarding a permit to an Alabama company to mine for minerals in an area close to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.
Unlike the proverb, the number of people commenting on the permit request does not stop at five. At last count, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division had received more than 170,000 comments on the proposed plan, a record number for a project in the Peach State. It is the EPD that will decide the fate of the project.
At issue is a permit request to withdraw as much as 1.44 million gallons of water a day during the process of extracting minerals used in commercial applications.
Scientists are worried about what the withdrawal of so much water might do. Among other things, they fear it will affect the hydrology of the world famous swamp in a negative way. Those seeking the permit disagree.
Included in the growing list of concerned parties are the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service. Both employ men and women who are tops in their field of work. If they are apprehensive over the potential harmful impacts of a mining permit, then those in command at the EPD ought to be at least concerned enough to double check and triple check any findings that tip the scales in favor of the project.
They might also compare notes with the state’s own experts. Hydrologists with the University of Georgia have expressed misgivings about the negative effect the project could thump onto the swamp.
Let’s be sure, absolutely sure, before moving forward with something that experts warn could cause irreversible harm to an ecological wonder.