There is an old proverb that goes something like this or very similar to it: “If one person calls you a donkey, ignore them. If five people call you a donkey, buy a saddle.”

While this is a slight variation from the original version, it carries the same meaning. It is a warning, of sorts, to be leery of brushing off input from multiple sources without some careful thought.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…