One of the reasons we have been opposed to the Oglethorpe Convention Center idea is how tough it will be to break into the market. With a fairly new convention center on Jekyll Island, not to mention other potential meeting areas on St. Simons, another convention center seemed like an idea that wouldn’t pay dividends for the community.
There was also the fact that the Brunswick-Glynn County library was set to overhaul its meeting space to accommodate more people as part of its recent renovations. That space opened up in April with the largest configuration able to have a capacity of 400 with a maximum chair capacity of 300.
The new space in the library has attracted a wide variety of actives according to Lori Hull, the library’s manager. Hull said that luncheons, class reunions, conferences, training sessions and other public and private events have been held at the facility.
The library space is booked 75 percent of the time, according to Hull, and groups as large as 300 from as far as Atlanta and Jacksonville have used the space. These functions have often happened during regular library hours without disrupting its normal operations.
With the library’s success, the question of if we need another large meeting space in downtown Brunswick is worth asking. If the conference center is built, it will not only have to compete with Jekyll Island, St. Simons Island and others spaces in the county but also another large meeting room just a few blocks away.
Of course, the commission will have to figure out how big of a center it wants if a center is ever going to be built.
At its last meeting, the city commission deadlocked 2-2, with one abstaining, on whether to approve a contract for pre-construction services and construction of the convention center. The problem for the two commissioners that voted no — Julie Martin and Johnny Cason — argued that a vote without determining the size of the center could be a waste of taxpayer money. City manager Jim Drumm and City attorney Brian Corry also recommended determining the final size before paying for pre-construction and construction cost estimates.
That wouldn’t be the first time this project has wasted money. Mayor Cornell Harvey said at a city meeting in February that about $1 million has already been spent on the project. Considering where it stands now, it’s safe to say all that money has been wasted.
A smaller conference center option was presented to the commission back in September. A consultant with Key Advisors concluded that a scaled down 125-room hotel with a 10,000 to 12,000 square foot center would be successful if it maintains 50 percent occupancy. For reference, the original 20,000 square foot design for the conference center wasn’t expected to make a profit for at least five years.
We would like to think that the city hires consultants in good faith, but for some reason there are some who are stubbornly holding on to this idea of a grand, unprofitable edifice in downtown Brunswick. If, and this is a big if, the conference center is going to be built, the project should be done in the way that will be the most profitable and less burdensome to taxpayers — a smaller center with a hotel.
That would be making the best of a bad situation. We still believe that downtown Brunswick does not need a conference center. What the area does need though is more housing. That tract of land might attract visitors as a conference center, but it would definitely bring in more permanent residents if it was put to that use.
The city is expected to discuss the convention center at a workshop before its commission meeting on Wednesday. The workshop starts at 2 p.m. with the regular city meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.
We hope the commission can agree on the best path forward and finally put this issue to bed once and for all.